Tom Lewis shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Lewis got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lewis's 207 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Lewis hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
