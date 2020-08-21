-
-
Tom Hoge putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Tom Hoge's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hoge went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.