Tiger Woods finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tiger Woods makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Woods's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
Woods got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to even-par for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Woods had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Woods's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
Woods got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to even-par for the round.
