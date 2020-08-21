  • Tiger Woods finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tiger Woods makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tiger Woods makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.