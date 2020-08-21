Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Talor Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Talor Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gooch hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 77 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Gooch's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.