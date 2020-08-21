Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

Sungjae Im hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Im stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.