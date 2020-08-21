In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 108th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 13th, Kang's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.