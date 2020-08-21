Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the par-5 second, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 181 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim hit his tee shot 283 yards to the native area on the 516-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 7 under for the round.