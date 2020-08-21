Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 74th at 1 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Lowry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lowry at 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.