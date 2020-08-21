-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 13th, Straka went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
