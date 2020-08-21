Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Muñoz tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.