In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Scottie Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Scheffler to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 10 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 12 under for the round.