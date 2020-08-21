  • Scottie Scheffler putts himself to a 12-under 59 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.