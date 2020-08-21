Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Stallings's tee shot went 279 yards to the native area, his second shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 66 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stallings's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.