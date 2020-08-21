Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.