-
-
Scott Harrington posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
Scott Harrington hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Harrington finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 530-yard par-5 18th, Scott Harrington got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Scott Harrington to even for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Harrington chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.