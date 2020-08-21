In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Brown got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Brown's 205 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Brown hit his 208 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Brown got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Brown's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.