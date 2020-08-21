Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Ryder's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.