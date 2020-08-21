-
Sam Burns shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sam Burns hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 542-yard par-5 second, Burns went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Burns's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
