Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 11th at 8 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
