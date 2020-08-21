-
Ryan Armour shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round in 121st at 9 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.
Armour missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 5 over for the round.
Armour hit his tee shot 240 yards to the native area on the 412-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Armour to 6 over for the round.
