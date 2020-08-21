-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Russell Henley in the second round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
Shot of the Day
Russell Henley’s approach sets up eagle for the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley hits his 214-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 20 inches then sinks the putt for eagle.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Henley hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Kevin Kisner; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Russell Henley's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
