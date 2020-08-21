  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Russell Henley in the second round at the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley hits his 214-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 20 inches then sinks the putt for eagle.
    Shot of the Day

    Russell Henley’s approach sets up eagle for the Shot of the Day

