Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 111 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 13 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 213-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.