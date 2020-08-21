Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Rory McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.