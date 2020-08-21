Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman are tied for 6th at 9 under.

Shelton hit his tee shot 249 yards to the native area on the 365-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Shelton's 225 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shelton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Shelton hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.