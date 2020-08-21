-
Rickie Fowler comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Rickie Fowler makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fowler finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Rickie Fowler's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
