Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski's tee shot went 160 yards to the native area and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 187-yard par-3 16th. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Werenski's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Werenski chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.