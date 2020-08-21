Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Mickelson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Mickelson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Mickelson's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mickelson hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.