Paul Casey putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Casey finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Paul Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Paul Casey at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Casey's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
