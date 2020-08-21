In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 34th at 4 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Patrick Rodgers's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Rodgers at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.