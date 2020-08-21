In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

Reed got a double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reed's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 542-yard par-5 second, Reed went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Reed's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.