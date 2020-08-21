-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
