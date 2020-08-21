-
-
Pat Perez putts well but delivers a 3-over 54 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Pat Perez hit 6 of 11 fairways and 5 of 14 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day in 122nd at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Pat Perez's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Perez's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.