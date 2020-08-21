Nick Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Taylor hit his 94 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Taylor's 84 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.