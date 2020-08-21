-
Nate Lashley putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 104th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Nate Lashley's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 15th, Lashley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
