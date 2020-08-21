Michael Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 113th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 second, Thompson hit his 100 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Thompson's tee shot went 297 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 16th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 5 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.