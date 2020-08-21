Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Max Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Homa's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Homa's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Homa to even for the round.