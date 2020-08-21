In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Maverick McNealy's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

McNealy tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McNealy to even for the round.