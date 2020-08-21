Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wolff finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Matthew Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Wolff hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 208 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.