In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew NeSmith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 76th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept NeSmith at even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, NeSmith hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.