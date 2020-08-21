Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Fitzpatrick at 5 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 6 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.