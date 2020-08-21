Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kuchar's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.