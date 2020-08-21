In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jones's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Jones's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Jones's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.