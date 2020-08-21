-
Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hubbard's 183 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
