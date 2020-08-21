Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 117th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the par-5 second, Leishman chipped in his third shot from 53 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 2 under for the round.

Leishman tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.