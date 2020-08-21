In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 202 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

Hughes missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.