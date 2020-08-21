In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Luke List hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, List's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, List hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, List chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, List hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 second. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 4 over for the round.