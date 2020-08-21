-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Glover got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Glover's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Glover's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.