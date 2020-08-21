  • Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.