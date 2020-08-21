-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Danny Lee and Harris English; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oosthuizen hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
