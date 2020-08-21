Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, Russell Henley, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.