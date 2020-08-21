Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Lee's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 3 under for the round.