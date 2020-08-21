In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Streelman hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 18th, Streelman's tee shot went 314 yards to the native area, his second shot went 148 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.